Morgan Stanley Acquires 4,271 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Health Catalyst worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 143.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

Shares of HCAT opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -6.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $697,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 176,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,475,572.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,815 shares of company stock worth $8,181,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

