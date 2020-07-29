Morgan Stanley Buys 38,820 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) by 728.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of ProShares UltraShort Euro worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro in the first quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of EUO stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

