Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1,757.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 50,135 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 506.0% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 314.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter.

FLTB opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $52.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32.

