Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $6,538,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at $5,750,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,495,000 after buying an additional 95,002 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after buying an additional 86,646 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

LKFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,151.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.