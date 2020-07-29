Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 71,206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 38.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 80,455 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd alerts:

NYSE:MCN opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.