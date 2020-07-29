Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 94.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 314.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after purchasing an additional 502,274 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 22.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,988,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,393,000 after purchasing an additional 358,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $12,065,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $11,033,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46. Zai Lab Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.