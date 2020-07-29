Morgan Stanley Has $1.18 Million Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,709 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 18,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

NYSE TG opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.46 million, a PE ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.