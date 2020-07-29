Morgan Stanley Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 29.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 28.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 15.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 25.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. Analysts predict that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.