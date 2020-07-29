Morgan Stanley Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

TZA stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $118.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.