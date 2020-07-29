Morgan Stanley Has $1.21 Million Position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.17% of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBLV opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $77.49.

