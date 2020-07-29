Morgan Stanley Has $1.21 Million Position in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.07% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.89. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.