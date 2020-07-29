Morgan Stanley Has $1.21 Million Position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 241,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,475 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 54,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust alerts:

Shares of CEV stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.