Morgan Stanley Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Revlon worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REV. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 64.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Revlon by 94.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revlon by 300.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Revlon by 184.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Revlon by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REV opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Revlon Inc has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revlon Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

