Morgan Stanley Has $1.23 Million Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 81,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 72.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,515 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 62.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $382.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

