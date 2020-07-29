Morgan Stanley Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

WOR opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.26. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

