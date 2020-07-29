Morgan Stanley Has $1.26 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 289.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,024.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.28. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $67.72.

