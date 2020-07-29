Morgan Stanley Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 56,712 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Gladstone Capital worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLAD shares. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

GLAD stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.43. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

