Morgan Stanley Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Steelcase worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 27.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 53.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of SCS opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

SCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Steelcase in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.