Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 215.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMOT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth $858,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 115.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 94,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 183,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,586 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth $462,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMOT opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $349.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $92.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

AMOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

