Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.15% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000.

NYSEARCA SPPP opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.

About Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium

There is no company description available for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

