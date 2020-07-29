Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of AMC Entertainment worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

AMC opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $941.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.06 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

