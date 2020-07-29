Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRO. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd alerts:

NRO stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $6.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.