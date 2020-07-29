Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,218 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of RGC Resources worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 2,500 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,881 shares of company stock worth $67,986. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. RGC Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Research analysts forecast that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

