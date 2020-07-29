Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Malibu Boats worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,044,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 453,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 160.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 455,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 281,048 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,150,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 86.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 231,469 shares during the period.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $152,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

