Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 10,695.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

