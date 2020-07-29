Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Capital City Bank Group worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,500 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 4,241 shares of company stock valued at $80,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $322.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

