Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,055 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of WillScot worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in WillScot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 489,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 438.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 938,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 764,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,750,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after buying an additional 199,304 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 1st quarter worth $916,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on WillScot in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on WillScot in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

WSC opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. WillScot Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $255.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

