Morgan Stanley Sells 112,740 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1,532.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

