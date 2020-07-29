Morgan Stanley Sells 120,635 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Ladder Capital worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

NYSE:LADR opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 108.52, a current ratio of 108.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

