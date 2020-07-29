Morgan Stanley Sells 234,548 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,548 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,598 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 143,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.32. CNO Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.