Morgan Stanley Sells 44,242 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Viad worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 53.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Viad by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viad by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VVI shares. TheStreet lowered Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of VVI opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $71.48.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.87. Viad had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

