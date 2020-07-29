Morgan Stanley Sells 69,300 Shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

GNT stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

