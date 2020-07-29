Morgan Stanley Sells 77,320 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,320 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 410,956 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $4,656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TFS Financial by 69.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 247,642 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in TFS Financial by 101.8% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 111,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 52,912 shares during the period. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of TFSL opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.36.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.06%. Equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

