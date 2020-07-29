Morgan Stanley Sells 79,358 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,358 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Kelly Services worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 684.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 46.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kelly Services by 43.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KELYA opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $583.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

