Morgan Stanley Sells 97,143 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Veracyte worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 26.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 106.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. Veracyte Inc has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $161,030.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,311.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,460.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,289 shares of company stock worth $5,561,273. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.