Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of PGT Innovations worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 126,354 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 25,031 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of PGTI opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $995.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.51.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

