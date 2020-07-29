Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Union Gaming Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

MCRI stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.02 million, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.50. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $690,806.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

