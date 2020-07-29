Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,785 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 97,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Myers Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Myers Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Mcgaugh purchased 25,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $303,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $333,415 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $516.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.