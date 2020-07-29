New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

NRZ has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $7.94 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.82.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.87 million. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

