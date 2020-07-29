New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,000 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Synaptics worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.70.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Synaptics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $438,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,367. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

