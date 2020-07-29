New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 29,400 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000.

Several research firms have commented on BJ. ValuEngine lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.37.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $208,717.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,685.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,736.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,310 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

