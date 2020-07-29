New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 261,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 21,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FII stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Federated Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

