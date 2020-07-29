New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FWRD. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 2,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Forward Air by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

