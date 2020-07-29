New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 52.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 17.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $197,543.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $500.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.