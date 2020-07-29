New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 32,600 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 46.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 68,589 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,626,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,330,000 after purchasing an additional 581,174 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ERI shares. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($2.37). The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

