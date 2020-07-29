New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Barnes Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

B stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

