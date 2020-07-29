New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,851 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

NYSE KSS opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.74. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

