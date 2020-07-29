New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,999,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,528,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,902,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,726,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,112,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,311,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,955,000 after buying an additional 120,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $307.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

