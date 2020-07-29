New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Big Lots by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of BIG opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

