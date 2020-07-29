Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 1,285.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.37.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $720.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group Inc has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

